Dunstable Yesteryear - Featuring an early television set

It may not be true that the audience at Arthur Chattell’s early demonstrations of Dunstable’s first television sets had dressed up especially for the occasion – just in case they could be seen by the BBC’s immaculate presenters from the other side of the screen. But, then, not everyone in those days knew exactly what to expect.
Mr Chattell, seen here on the right, was very well-known in Dunstable. He moved from London with his wife Emilie in 1932 and took over a shop called Cycle and Wireless in High Street North. He rapidly established himself as one of the town’s most enterprising businessmen and became an instantly recognisable figure around town, not least because his large weekly advertisements in the Dunstable Gazette usually featured his own photograph.
When war broke out he joined the RAF and served as a radar mechanic while his wife ran the shop. She also took on the job as secretary to a section of the Home Guard.
Mr Chattell’s radar experience served him well after the war as he enthusiastically promoted sales of tv sets from his shop, which he had renamed after himself. He organised numerous events and demonstrations, such as the one shown in the photo here.
He became President of Dunstable Chamber of Trade, President of Dunstable Rotary Club, Vice-President of Dunstable Music Club, chairman of the Pioneer Boys Club and a prominent local fund-raiser for the Ampthill Cheshire Home.
He retired in 1963, selling his business to Weatherheads Ltd. The large shop later became a charity outlet for Oxfam and has now been transformed into a hairdresser named Ali Barber.
Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.
