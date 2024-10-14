Dunstable Yesteryear - Featuring an early television set

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local shopkeeper provides a demonstration.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may not be true that the audience at Arthur Chattell’s early demonstrations of Dunstable’s first television sets had dressed up especially for the occasion – just in case they could be seen by the BBC’s immaculate presenters from the other side of the screen. But, then, not everyone in those days knew exactly what to expect.

Mr Chattell, seen here on the right, was very well-known in Dunstable. He moved from London with his wife Emilie in 1932 and took over a shop called Cycle and Wireless in High Street North. He rapidly established himself as one of the town’s most enterprising businessmen and became an instantly recognisable figure around town, not least because his large weekly advertisements in the Dunstable Gazette usually featured his own photograph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When war broke out he joined the RAF and served as a radar mechanic while his wife ran the shop. She also took on the job as secretary to a section of the Home Guard.

Arthur Chattell demonstrates an early tv

Mr Chattell’s radar experience served him well after the war as he enthusiastically promoted sales of tv sets from his shop, which he had renamed after himself. He organised numerous events and demonstrations, such as the one shown in the photo here.

He became President of Dunstable Chamber of Trade, President of Dunstable Rotary Club, Vice-President of Dunstable Music Club, chairman of the Pioneer Boys Club and a prominent local fund-raiser for the Ampthill Cheshire Home.

He retired in 1963, selling his business to Weatherheads Ltd. The large shop later became a charity outlet for Oxfam and has now been transformed into a hairdresser named Ali Barber.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.