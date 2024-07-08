Dunstable Yesteryear: The cattle market on The Square

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Animals were sold by auction every Wednesday.

A cattle market was once a familiar weekly event in Dunstable. Every Wednesday, farmers would bring their animals to town to be sold by auction from pens which were a permanent fixture on The Square.

When this photo was taken, in May 1947, the cattle had been brought to market in the lorries seen parked in High Street South. In earlier centuries, the animals (including sheep and pigs) would have been herded through the streets from outlying farms.

The last cattle market in Dunstable was held in August 1955 when the auctioneer was Charles Allcorn. He had been conducting the sales every week since 1912.

Dunstable cattle market in 1947

The scene around the market is still readily recognisable today, although the Square is no longer a bus and coach terminus and the “battlements” on the right have been replaced by the gateway to Priory Gardens. Priory House, alongside, is currently in the last stages of a multi-million-pound restoration project.

A clock tower, built in 1999 to mark the new millennium, now stands on part of the old market site.