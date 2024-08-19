Dunstable Yesteryear - The great pageant of 1963

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of local people took part in a re-creation of the town's history.

The Dunstable Pageant of 1963 was an astonishingly successful event, still vividly remembered by older townsfolk. It was the brainchild of Dunstable’s Rector, the Rev Canon Christopher Mackonochie, and somehow it caught the imagination of almost everyone in the area. Hundreds of people and local organisations took part.

The pageant endeavoured to portray all the great moments of Dunstable’s history and involved the creation of numerous costumes and artefacts, as well as locating stagecoaches, horses and vintage motorcars.

This picture was taken from one of the stands for spectators, and shows a scene taking place alongside the Priory Church. Appropriately, the meadow there covers and preserves the foundations of the Priory monastery, demolished in the time of King Henry VIII.

A scene from the pageant in 1963.

In charge of the pageant was Dorian Williams, famous as TV’s voice of showjumping in the days when the Horse of the Year Show was a major TV event. Mr Williams was well-known locally for creating the open-air Shakespeare Festival at Pendley Manor, near Tring.

He had an ecstatic welcome back to Dunstable later in the year for a pageant presentation evening in the California Ballroom when he was given a special souvenir plaque bearing the borough coat of arms.

Canon Mackonochie, Rector of Dunstable between 1958 and 1966, had been an assistant priest at the Priory before leaving to become an army chaplain during the war. He has been particularly remembered in Dunstable this year during the commemoration of the D-Day landings. He wrote in 1944 to friends in Dunstable describing events in Normandy and his letter was published on the front page of the Dunstable Gazette.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.