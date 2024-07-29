Dunstable Yesteryear: The Square in 1957
A special service for Scouts and Guides was about to begin at Dunstable Methodist Church in May 1957 when this photo was taken.
The scene on The Square is readily recognisable today although much has changed.
The Saracen’s Head pub, transformed this year into the D & D Picioca restaurant, is in the background and the belltower of the Chew’s charity schoolhouse can be seen in the distance.
But in 1957, cars were allowed to park on The Square after the removal of the old cattle market railings, and Dunstable’s Millennium clock had yet to dominate the scene.
On the other side of the road, Scott’s garage and Harry Rixson’s antiques shop had yet to be replaced by new buildings which today contain Bailey’s hairdresser’s, Cash Converters and a KFC outlet.
The attractive gateway into Priory Gardens, which will be the venue for the town’s annual Around The World Daty on Saturday (August 3), had yet to be built and the Scott’s garage workshop was still standing alongside the park’s entrance.
Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.
