Dunstable Yesteryear: When the water tower was a local landmark

How everyone was provided with drinking water on tap

The landmark buildings in this undated aerial photo of Dunstable might help readers find their bearings. It was taken before the Downside estate was built on the meadows at the top of the picture and when there were still fields close to the town centre. The Priory Church is on the left of the photo, with the tall tower of the Methodist Church visible on the other side of High Street South.

The picture has been located by Dunstable Local History Society to help research into one of Dunstable’s unsung heroes, Alderman William Jardine. He was one of the people whose enterprise resulted in drinking water being made available to every home in the town.

Mr Jardine, son of a Scottish farmer, came to live in Dunstable in 1836. He set up a business in Church Street and became very prosperous. He was elected to the borough council in 1864 and was made Mayor in 1869. He was one of a group of people whose efforts over many years resulted in the town’s first water works being built in High Street North, near Brwers Hill Road. Three steam-driven pumps were installed to force water from a deep well through pipes to a reservoir which had been created at the highest point in the town alongside Half Moon Hill. Water could then flow continuously, by gravity, to taps at every house. Alderman Jardine had the honour of turning the valve to open the sluices for the first time in May 1973.

Dunstable high street with the water tower top right.

As the town grew in size the reservoir needed to be made bigger, and a water tower was erected on the spot. The tower (demolished in recent years as even bigger reservoirs became necessary) is clearly visible in the top right-hand side of the photo, opposite Half Moon Lane.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.