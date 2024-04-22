The crowds turned out for a sunny but chilly St George’s Day celebrations in Wardown Park on Saturday.
Action and adventure was provided by the History Knights with lessons in the use of wooden crossbows, hobby horse races, and family joust and inflatable sword tournament and much much more.
There was a dragon quest and medieval musicians and storytellers enchanting and entertaining the crowds.
A range of medieval costumes for both children and adults helped get everyone in the mood and there was story-telling of a mixture of English and African folk tales as well as stories of St George and Luton's medieval past.