Get stitching to help create a Luton piece of art

The artwork is inspired by the lace collection at Wardown House

Luton' s Culture Trust is on the lookout for crafty people to help put together a distinctive piece of public art.

The Trust commissioned international artists Choi and Shine to produce two large scale trees inspired by the lace collection at Wardown House Museum.

During covid and lockdown, more than 100 museum makers produced over 200 pieces of large scale crochet. The result is two trees that will be in the gardens of Stockwood Discovery Centre from April 15 until September 11.

But people are now needed to help stitch together the pieces so the trees are ready for display.

The sessions at Stockwood Park are two hours each and there are three sessions per day from 9.30am-11.30am, 12.pm -2pm and 2.30pm - 4.30pm

The first sessions start on April 1 and you don't need any experience in sewing. The artist will be there to show people want to do.

This project is being funded by Arts Council England.

All you need to do is either sign up to Museum Makers http://www.museummakers.co.uk