Houghton Regis’s Red House could get a new lease of life
The future of Houghton Regis’s historic Red House is under the spotlight as campaigners call for it to be used for the community.
The Houghton Regis Heritage Society and local town and Central Bedfordshire councillors have met to discuss the future of the Grade II listed building.
“The Red House is the oldest brick building in Houghton Regis, dating back from the 17th century,” says David Hill, chairman of the Houghton Regis Heritage Society. “It is a valuable heritage asset for the town and should be used for community activities.”
The Red House has been renovated to a high standard by current owners, Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), but has been empty for several years. It is sited on the Green in Houghton Regis, adjacent to the new All Saints View development.
The Houghton Regis Heritage Society arranged a meeting on April 4 with the Town Mayor, Cllr J Carroll and town and CBC councillors to view the refurbished Red House and to discuss future, possible uses.
David said: “The society has suggested various uses to CBC such as using one room for a tourist information office, another room for heritage displays and for local artists to display their work. In addition, another room could be used as Victorian classroom to show school children how pupils were taught in the past. There could be a heritage garden in the outside space. Most importantly there should be community use of the Red House.”
He said there was general agreement that something needs to be done quickly to ensure that the Red House is used for the benefit of the community. The Houghton Regis Society will meet with councillors again to draw up proposals to submit to CBC.
In a historic building assessment in 2016 the building is described as an important asset to the town.
The report states: “The Red House forms a very significant element in the character and aesthetic value of the historic village green. It is the only surviving historic building on this side of the Green. The front of the building survives largely intact with the mid-20th-century porch respecting the character of the building.”