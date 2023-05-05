Hundreds gather for memorial to former Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Sir Samuel Whitbread
Around 500 people gathered to pay tribute to him
Tributes have been paid to the former Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Sir Samuel Whitbread.
Around 500 people gathered at St Paul’s Church in Bedford to pay tribute to Sir Samuel Whitbread, who died in January.
Sir Samuel was HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire from 1991 until 2012 and the county’s High Sheriff in 1973.
Guests were greeted on arrival by a Guard of Honour from Beds and Cambs Air Training Corps while members of the Royal Family were represented at the service including by current HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada. Also in attendance was Helen Nellis, Sir Samuel’s successor on his retirement as Lord-Lieutenant.
Reverend Canon Kevin Goss led the Service of Thanksgiving which included an address and a blessing while family members read prayers and the tribute was read by Edward Fremantle. The choir of Samuel Whitbread Academy sang an anthem.
A retiring collection was made in support of St Paul’s Tower, Bells and Clock Appeal.
Susan Lousada said: “It was heartening to see the church so full of people who knew and loved Sir Samuel. The tribute was a wonderful account of a life well lived, and it was fascinating to hear about how Sir Samuel dedicated himself to the service of business, charities, his county and the country, whilst also firmly remaining a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. It was a fitting tribute to a kind and distinguished gentleman who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”