It's time for Luton to get ready to party again - and here's £100k to help

Luton Council and Luton Rising have launched a grant scheme to help people run their own local neighbourhood activity.

COVID-19 has had many impacts on the lives of Lutonians, including the cancellation of several community festivals.

But in 2022 the town can once again look forward to a full calendar of cultural events with the return of Luton International Carnival, Mela, St Patrick’s Day and more.

Luton Carnival will be returning this year

The pandemic has also shown the strength of communities and neighbourhoods and a desire for small local activities. The council and its airport company Luton Rising have launched a Special Community Events 2022 Award Fund of £100,000 to support activities such as street parties, community ward events and fetes.

Groups across Luton who wish to organise events in their local community can bid for the funds. Event organisers will need to demonstrate a safe and good-quality, free community event that celebrates heritage, diversity and encourages understanding of other cultures.

Cllr Sian Goding, portfolio holder responsible for Arts and Culture at Luton Council said: “Community and cultural events are such a huge part of Luton so it’s been a real disappointment for us all that they’ve been cancelled due to Covid. It’s exciting to have these events back in the diary and we are delighted that this funding will allow for people to organise their own events in their own neighbourhoods. Transforming our town through arts, cultural and heritage is such an important aspect of our Luton 2040 vision for the town.

“We are proud to be owners of by far the most socially impactful airport in the country, supporting and improving lives across the communities we serve. We look forward to groups being able to use this funding to put on something special that people can come together and enjoy”.

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Chair of Luton Rising said: “We are tremendously proud of our track record of investment in the fabric of our local communities through our unique community funding programme. Our airport is the most socially impactful airport in the UK. Since 1998, as a direct result of our public ownership, we have provided more than £257m to support vital local front-line services, together with an additional £155m for community funding programme that have transformed the lives of tens of thousands of vulnerable people. Indeed, this level of support is 20 times per passenger greater than any other UK airport.”

“I have personally championed arts and culture from an early age so I’m delighted that our company is able to invest in this fund and to support with the delivery of events across our town which bring our communities together.”

The deadline for the first round is 6 March with successful applicants being notified by the end of March 2022.