Life & Debts of Reginald Frank Turner

Reginald Frank Turner moved to Luton with his new wife Amy around 1898 , the 27 year old had turned his back on a builders apprenticeship to follow his dream and build a Theatre, he himself was a ventriloquist, and a pretty good one according to newspaper reviews.

His motive for moving to Luton was to seek out wealthy businessmen who were prepared to invest money building a futuristic Theatre Luton could be proud of.

3 years later in 1901 and living at 92 Dunstable Road (Bury Park) his occupation is a "Theatre Manager" -- Did Reginald realise his dream?

Grand Theatre Waller Street

Rewinding to 1898 , Reginald's overwhelming charm attracted at least 4 investors, he himself raised £6000 (how is a mystery) his parents separated in his childhood, his father died in 1892 leaving just a small Estate, however with finance secured, plans were submitted for the erection of the Grand Theatre to be built in Waller Street an estimated cost around £22000, no expense spared.

December 10th 1898 the Grand Theatre held it's opening Ceremony, actress" Lilly Langtree" performed the opening address and read out telegrams of congratulations.

A few months later a shareholders meeting was held , extra finances were required due to overspend , urgent liabilities against the erection of the building needed to be discharged, all the members raised their share apart from " Reggie", who announced " he was a bit short of funds and couldn't meet his commitment".

The shareholders now in doubt of Reggies financial position took precautionary measures and adopted a Limited Liability Co. Registered as " The Luton Theatre Co.", Mr Hugh Cumberland held the Directorship, and informed Reggie he held shares in the Theatre , but was to take no part in the financial management.

Late 1899 John Alban Newton was appointed Theatre Manager and Reggie' s position was Assistant Manager.

The Theatre thrived, engaging wonderful acts from around the country, however in 1903 the shareholders were unhappy about their financial commitments, following another Board meeting it was agreed the Grand Theatre was to be auctioned off.

The auction took place in London with an asking price of £11000 freehold including fixtures and fittings.

Unexpectedly a buyer came forward offering £2000 and a binding agreement to service the outstanding mortgage of £9500- the offer was accepted, informing the sellers the new owner was a" Mr Reginald Turner" from Luton.

The " Impresario" of the Grand Theatre was back in business, or so he thought, in 1904 and debts spiralling, Reggie took his final bow in front of his audience expressing deep regret and thanking the Luton people for their support, and if he had disappointed anyone " it wasn't all his fault".

Reginald now debt ridden swiftly moved his family away, it wasn't until 1906 he was traced to Westcliff- on- Sea by Earls Cycle Co. based in Manchester Street Luton ,threatening to sue for unpaid goods, Reggie wrote to the Courts saying " he was on the verge of making a fortune, but at the moment he was only earning £3 a week ".

Reginald Frank Turner and his family emigrated to Canada in 1908 , he worked as a clerk never returning to the Theatre.