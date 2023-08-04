Luton-born pop legend Paul Young prepares to take fans 'Behind the Lens' in UK wide tour

Luton-born singing sensation Paul Young will take fans ‘Behind the Lens’ in new a unique talk-based show.

The pop legend will be hitting the road, to take in nearly 100 venues where he’ll regale fans with stories about his career, along with a few songs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tour coincides with the publication of his memoir ‘Take a Piece of Me with You’ and marks 40 years since his number one hit ‘No Parlez’ set him on the path to stardom.

Paul Young's new show will begin on September 6. Photo by James Hole via Wikimedia Commons.

More success followed with ‘Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)’ and the worldwide hit ‘Everytime You Go Away’.

Paul described the moment the track went to number one in America as he became the face – and voice – of the 1980s.

“Getting to number one is the thing every kid dreams of. You want to be a musician, you want to make a living at it, you want to be in the charts. It wasn’t really until that point that I realised I could do it – I could be a singer for a living. When it happened, everything started going crazy. There was press, there were interviews, it went mad.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul sustained that success – while having fun in his tex-mex band, Los Pacaminos.

Now he’s released a remarkable new record, also called ‘Behind The Lens’ and hit the roads again from September 6.