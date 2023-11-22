Luton community comes together for three-day Hindu celebration of Diwali
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hundreds of people from the community came together for one of the largest devotional celebrations in Luton.
Local Hindu temple, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, hosted a three-day Diwali festival which also marked Gujarati New Year from November 12 to 14. Guests enjoyed sampling over 300 dishes which represented a devotional offering of the first meal of the New Year, made in thanksgiving to God – a ritual known as ‘Annakut’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
To add to the experience, visitors enjoyed vegetarian sweet and savoury snacks and various souvenirs across the event.
The festivities also included a ceremony to bless businessowners, families, as well as students, with righteous prosperity and success.
Sheila Rathod, a volunteer at the temple, explained: “Diwali and the Hindu New Year bring values of goodwill, charity and harmony across communities in the UK. As families continue to grapple with challenges, it was heart-warming to bring some festive joy and smiles to the people of Luton and share memories that will bring hope and light for the rest of the year and beyond.”
HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, also joined the Diwali Celebration and told hosts she felt the sense of the community and the coming together of so many volunteers of all ages was warming to see.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Also among guests was the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Russell Beard, who added: “Thank you for the warm reception and incredibly interesting evening. Everyone was so friendly, and I am very grateful.”