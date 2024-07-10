Luton History: Duty of care, courage & cricket

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local historian Jackie Gunn is on a mission to share stories of Luton's yesteryear. Join her to revisit the past as she researches the town's buried secrets…

P.C Causebrook...

The photo of these 3 fine chaps was taken at Wardown in August, 1925, prior to a charity cricket match between Luton Town F.C and the Police Cricket team.

Tossing the coin is footballer Bill Higgins, the centre piece is Mr Arthur Thompson, Manager of Luton Town F.C (who resigned shortly after the photo call) and the guy on the right is P.C. John Causebrook a popular man within the cricketing circuits around Bedfordshire.

"heads or tails"

John Harold Causebrook born 1886 a native of Guilford, worked for a time as a carpenter, unhappy with his work, he decided on a career change and joined the London City Police Force in 1910, however a few months later due to family reasons, he requested a transfer to the Luton Force.

The First War approaching, he joined the First Life Guards in September 1915, transferred afterwards to the famous Hampstead Battery of the Royal Garrison Artillery and left for France in 1916, and was shortly promoted to Sergeant .

John was wounded twice on the battlefields and was awarded the French Military Medal for bravery, towards Armistice he was promoted to Battery Sergeant Major.

In January 1919, he returned to duty with the Luton Police Force, and just a few months later on July 20th, 1919 PC Causebrook lay dazed from a blow to the head and staggered to the basement, where he fell unconscious in the blazing building of Luton Town Hall. The Peace Day Riots were in full flow, and Mayor Henry Impey had escaped through the back door.

John was rescued by Second Officer Plummer of the Fire Brigade, they were one of the last persons to leave the burning building.

Events of these three days are well documented in David Craddock's wonderful book: "Where they Burnt the Town Hall Down".

May 1926, P.C Causebrook arrested actress Lily Lamble of New Town Street for begging, she had walked into Hepworth's Tailors asking the manager if he could spare sixpence so she could travel to London for work, the Manager refused and called the police.

Appearing in front of the Magistrate, the Clerk at the time William Austin asked: "Will you promise not to do this again Miss Lamble?" "Yes", she sweetly replied. Following her dismissal, she expressed her appreciation and kindness from P.C John Causebrook (and no he didn't marry her).

In 1935, John now promoted to Inspector, was rushed again to another blazing building in Park Street, assisting the rescue of 14 people lodging over the top of No 30a Park Street, that night 5 people were injured and one died.

When Inspector Causebrook arrived on the scene, one of the victims was frantically hanging from the windowsill by their fingertips on the second floor, it was Mr Hubbard of the Cock Inn who alerted the emergency services.

Just a typical day in the life of Inspector John Causebrook.

For many years, John Harold Causebrook was an active member of the Police Cricket Team, he did fairly well as batsman and bowler, he was also a member of the tug-of-war, and regularly turned out for the odd football game.