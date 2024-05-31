Luton History: Lord of the Hall, "Then lost it all."
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Kinder first recorded living in Leagrave around 1830, his family were tenant farmers of the Filmer family, owners of "Leagrave Hall " built in 1850 for Edmund Filmer.
The Filmers were substantial landowners across Bedfordshire, recorded in history as "Lords of the Manor of Lygrave".
John Kinder senior died in 1856, his son, John Kinder junior inherited Lower Green Farm, Leagrave, his father's tenancy, and combined with his own farm, it formed the largest farmstead in Leagrave, providing a leverage to raise money, "and lots of it".
Edmund Filmer decided to sell Leagrave Hall in 1870, John Kinder raised a mortgage and several loans secured against his farms to purchase the Hall at a cost of a whopping £58,000, the Estate comprised of 2,000 acres of farmland, the hamlet of Leagrave, Limbury and stretching into Harlington and Streatley villages, reaping an estimated annual income of £3,000.
Now Lord of his manor, John Kinder gratiatedhis position, however over the next decade John became reckless and irresponsible, eventually struggling to hold the Estate together.
He chugged around the Estate on a steam engine, prosecuted for encroaching too close to the highways, he appeared in Court for not seeking Veterinary attention for his dying sheep suffering Foot and Mouth disease, followed by several years of poor harvests, John Kinder was heading towards Bankruptcy.
In 1882, John's health and wealth were failing, now terminally ill, and with mounting debts, Leagrave Hall was to be sold.
John Cumberland (Auctioneer) purchased the Estate for an unknown sum (possibly £1,000), and immediately acres of land and farmsteads were sold off, Cumberland had little choice, the enormous debts that had accumulated over the years had to be settled.
Masses of pastureland were sold for development, the small Hamlet of Leagrave was lost forever.
John Kinder died at his home in Surrey in 1892, he left just £185 in his Will. John Cumberland his successor, died in 1904 but it took a further 19 years to Wind up Leagrave Estates left to his sons Hugh & Edward Cumberland, the last remaining building plots for sale in 1923 were Capron, Filmer & Dordans Road.
Leagrave Hall still remains, "reputedly said to be haunted with slamming doors and creaking floors", the building neatly tucked away from view hiding it's secrets lurking within.
Small pockets of history peep out along the now busy High Street, once the cosy hamlet of Leagrave , "gone but not forgotten."
John Kinder Senior also lost his pocket money after visiting Luton Market one day in 1846.
Edward Horn and John Kinder had the misfortune of bumping into Eliza Sadler that same evening after leaving the Red Lion Inn situated in Castle Street.
Attractive Eliza entertained them both with her charms, but when she left them they discovered their money gone.
Arrested later in Luton, Eliza and her accomplices Henry Sadler and Jane Westwood (all three habitual offenders) were sent to Bedford Assizes awaiting trial.
All three were found guilty of stealing £203 in notes and gold coins from the victims.
Eliza Sadler was sentenced to 15 years Transportation, Henry Sadler and Jane Westwood received 10 years Transportation."
John Kinder and Edward Horn made an application to the Courts for the restitution of their money found in possession of the prisoners, the Chairman stated "the Courts had no power in the matter, consequently the money goes to the Crown".
Case Closed.