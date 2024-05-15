Luton History: Louisa Biggs "The Mayor's Scandalous daughter"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton's Novelist who "Blew the hats off the Gentry"

William Bigg moved to Luton around the 1850's to manage the London & County Bank situated in Market Hill. His position as Manager opened numerous acquaintances and it wasn't long before he played a prominent role in the town.

He held Directorships in the Gas Company, the Water Works and was also Founder of the Free Library Movement , and following that he was elected Luton's first Mayor in 1877.

William Bigg supported the Women's Literature Society, which is possibly why his daughter Louisa Bigg favoured literature.

William Bigg

Louisa born in 1845, lived with her parents in Castle Street, labelled "the Mayor's spinster daughter", wrote poetry and the odd book.

In fact Louisa worked tirelessly campaigning for Animal Rights, she was Hon. Secretary for Luton Animal Welfare Society, in addition she was a Suffragette supporter attending numerous gatherings performing speeches calling for "The Emancipation of Women" many held in Luton Town Hall.

Louisa spoke of women's capacity to "Support themselves without the assistance of marriage," It can be done, she says if they wish to do so, and not be chained to "'kitchen sinks and pots and pans," I also seek "reasons for women to have a voice in the makings of the Laws".

Numerous times her speeches were ridiculed, falling on deaf ears to a disproportionate audience of male to females, however her proposal for a drinking trough to be placed in Park Square to serve the weary, thirsty animals on Market day succeeded. After several debates for and against ," Charles Mees" in the Chair scoffed at the idea, but when the voting finished, Louisa won.

Novels by Louisa Bigg

Mr Mees quoted "You are proposing gentlemen and seconding the greatest nuisance we ever had in Luton", whether this remark was directed at Louisa, the market or the members is questionable.

Louisa's first poem "Enone" was published in 1875, critics reviewed it as very "Jane Austin" a mixture of pedantry and plagiarism.

Louisa's first Novel "A ruined Sanctuary" published 1885 literally "Blew the Hats of the Gentry". The story of a clergyman whose life was cursed by a youthful folly, a ruined woman who resorts to murder, and a trusted lawyer who gambles and commits suicide.

A lady critic wrote" This literature is distasteful to every true woman's heart and intellect and regretted that the authoress should be a Lady of refined and cultivated taste such as Miss Bigg".

The male reviews literally panned the book stating "Literature of this kind is not welcome, hopefully in her next production she will use her power to portray something more beautiful ".The criticisms relating to the content in the book fell in favour for Louisa, the more the critics fuelled their distaste, the more the public indulged their curiosity.

The small paperback went on sale for an affordable price of one shilling.

More books were published some under the assumed name "A. B Louis" a thinly disguised synonym for Louisa Bigg,

In 1897 her first lengthy fiction novel called "Mallerton" was released with another to be said " already in the press".

Louisa's father William died suddenly in 1878, buried along with his own hidden secret, a book published in 1865 "The ten day Tourist" author " William Bigg of Luton", it was found advertised for sale in a National paper years later.