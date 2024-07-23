Luton History: Roma Gypsy Month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Travelling Riley Smiths

Gypsies, Roma, Travellers have formed part of our history for over 400 years, their families very much inter- connected through generations.

When arrived uninvited in towns and villages an atmosphere of unrest descends wondering what nature of business draws them to the neighbourhood, however researching into their past I feel rather envious towards a typical Gypsy Roma life.

There's a magical, mysterious spark lies deep in their spirit pushing them on to the next rural adventure along the tracks and highways of the countryside.

typical Gypsy camp. 1920 Bedfordshire

August 1939 ,Towns and Cities in England were preparing for the eventualities of the forthcoming War .

On the outskirts of Luton ,Riley Smith , Mrs Smith ( Cinderella) and 7 children arrived with their gaily coloured wagon pulled by 2 huge Piebald horses, scampering alongside was Busy the dog , neatly stored above was a tent and dragging behind, a bicycle.

The eldest daughter ,around 15 years with plaited hair was playing with her younger sister, 5 boys ranging in ages between 5 & 10 years with grimy legs, tattered clothes and jolly red faces romped around their mother.

I approached and asked" Have you been provided with gas masks and blackout curtains?" pointing her finger to a tatty old stool for me to sit she says "Lor No, we don't get anything like that".

Riley a lean 60 year old with skin like brown leather says " we don't want another War , I lost my 2 brothers in the last lot".

Switching conversation , Cinderella says " I'm proud of my family , I've had 19 children , 13 still alive , 6 married and 7 still with us, all my girls named after flowers, wherever we go they're called the flower girls".

Cinderella was Suffolk born and been travelling since 6 weeks old, " every day brings new scenery and an outdoor hearth".

Riley earned a living knife grinding using his old converted bicycle , " Just on my way to Luton, know the place well , when younger I worked on the farms there, good place for business " he says.

" Where do you sleep ? " I ask , "Well all children sleep in the wagon and the young un with us in the tent".

None of the children read or write but surprisingly Mrs Smith was literate, she hesitated when I questioned why she never taught her children, " We are healthy that's all that matters, just finished supper of Beans ,Marrow Cabbage and a bit of bacon, nobody complained, ate it all" she says.

The horses look well , " Don't need to feed um , they eat all and everything on the road when travelling".

I wave goodbye somewhat jealous , this time tomorrow they will be in pastures new, I return to the same old, same old.

A stigma of dishonesty and distrust follows these travelling characters and not without justification ,however most were minor offenses of petty theft and poaching, no more than other families struggling to feed themselves in difficult times.

Occasional violence erupted ,fuelled by family squabbles amongst their communities ending in serious consequences, but rarely spread further outside their domane.

A year after this interview Cinderella Parker and Riley Smith married in Cambridge after nearly 30 years together.

