April 1934… and the townsfolk of Luton were buzzing with excitement.

The country struggling under dark clouds of the 1930s depression, the nation desperately needed an uplift.

Along comes Mr H L Underwood an Advertising Agent based in Fleet Street - London. He was the organiser of the "Buy British Touring Campaign" encouraging the purchase of British goods.

The huge van, 22ft long and 10ft high, was designed specially for parading the streets displaying flashing lights, and electric signs advertising the virtue of British products.

"A mobile power station"

To produce the desired effect, a miniature power station was installed to operate the lights and signs flashing at intervals advertising various symbols displayed around the vehicle.

This was no ordinary van, at the rear on the steel surfaced panel was a reproduction of the "British Lion" dazzling amongst the 3,000 cosmos bulbs emblazing the mobile creation.

On the front and the sides "Buy British" flashed in gold lettering telling people the value of British products.

The van was constructed especially for the campaign by the Touring Electric Sign Limited Company. The whole cost for the 10,000 mile tour was financially supported by leading British Corporation firms such as Wander& Co. (Ovaltine) Nestles, Kiwi Polish Company and 400 national and provincial newspapers.

The van had travelled miles before eventually arriving in Luton on April 5th, 1934, wherever they journeyed it attracted a spectacular audience of public spirited people encouraging them to engage with the campaign, Luton was no different.

The townsfolk mobbed the vehicle, they had never seen anything like it before… it was unique.

Children clapped, people cheered and waved their arms as it slowly proceeded through the streets of Luton, everyone thrilled with excitement watching this illuminated mechanical marvel rouse the mood of the town into a frenzied hysteria .

By nightfall the thrilling adventure over, the travelling tour moved on to the next town. This epic idea was in such demand thoughout the country. The further they travelled, the more industrial manufacturers supported the campaign.

In 1935 £170m worth of foreign manufactured articles still came into the country. The idea of the campaign was to prompt preference for home manufactured goods, with the ultimate aim to increase employment focussing on the mass unemployed the nation was suffering.

The buy British campaign continued for six years, it was regarded a huge success. The van travelled from Land's End to the tip of Scotland.

In 1939 it was said "In these circumstances it is pleasing to record the continued success of the mission, all credit is due to the supporters of this extrordinary enterprise.”

Mr Herbert Leslie Underwood, the organiser behind the campaign, was born in Liverpool. When leaving school he entered into the commercial business starting as a clerk, moving upwards to advertising.

Surprisingly he didn't marry British. In 1924 he married Antionette Louise Hetzel. Born in Paris 1891, she arrived from New Zealand in 1913, her occupation a sales lady.

The second war approaching, the Buy British Campaign ended. Herbert settled in Hendon with his wife Antionette. However in 1940, Herbert appeared before the courts and was fined 5 Shillings for being drunk and incapable in Station Road, Edgware.

When war broke out in 1939, all the lights went out. Herbert Leslie Underwood died in 1949.