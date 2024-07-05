Luton hosts celebration event to mark Gypsy Roma and Traveller History Month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s Gypsy Roma and Traveller communities were celebrated at a special event hosted at the Town Hall last Friday (28/6).

Every June, since 2008, Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month has been held to recognise the many positive contributions these communities make as well as to amplify their voices and tackle the prejudices they face.

The theme this year was ‘What does family mean to you?’ with a focus on the meaning of family, and the different shapes and sizes it can take.

Key artefacts and historical documents were on display with speakers including Crina Morteanu, manager of Luton Roma Trust and Noelette Hanley, Chief Executive Officer of the Luton Irish Forum.

Crina said: “We have been living in Europe for more than 600 years, yet our unique culture remains unknown to many.

“The Gypsy Roma Travellers History Month is not only an opportunity to celebrate, but also to raise awareness about the challenges that many Roma still face.

“Luton Roma Trust would like to thank Luton Council for this opportunity and for their continuous engagement and dedication in improving the lives of the Roma living in the town.”

Luton Council states traveller communities in England faced significant health inequalities, including higher rates of mortality, morbidity and long-term health conditions, and a higher prevalence of anxiety and depression.

Measles cases in the community have led to a fast response from the NHS and community leaders delivering nearly 30 vaccines to families who had not yet had their MMR.

And a recent report by the University of Bedfordshire on ‘Access to Healthcare services and co-production solutions’ specified action points to be taken to improve service provision for this community.

Adam Divney, Service Director, Citizen Engagement and Legal Services, said: “This event highlights the importance of mutual respect and understanding between communities. It demonstrates how together we can tackle prejudice and hate and building a fair town for all our citizens.”

Noelette Hanley, added: “This event provided an opportunity for Luton Council, voluntary sector staff and volunteers to increase awareness of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller culture.

“We heard lived experiences which help us all challenge myths and remove barriers. It also means Luton Council will be able to forge even closer ties with the community going forward.”