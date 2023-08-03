Luton is being immortalised with its own version of the world’s most popular board game.

The announcement follows the heroics of Luton Town FC and its promotion to the Premier League - less than a decade after being a non-league club.

The news of the Hatters’ fairytale rise through the ranks has captured the imagination of Monopoly bosses.

Mock up of a Luton Monopoly board - and the bosses want your suggestions for which iconic Luton landmarks to include. PIC: MONOPOLY

It means Luton landmarks like its famous Airport and Wardown House will replace the likes of Mayfair and Park Lane from the classic London original, with 30 Luton landmarks getting to ‘Pass GO’ on the board.

However, not all the squares have been decided and Luton people are being given the chance to put their own mark on the customised board through a public consultation.

Expected to be heavily nominated are Kenilworth Road, the Capability Green Fountains, the Town Hall, the town’s international Carnival, the newly created Pocket Park, Hat Gardens with its iconic Flamingos - and many more.

John Keen-Tomlinson, from Winning Moves UK, hints there may even be a special hat – a throwback to Luton’s hat making legacy.

30 Luton landmarks will place the classic London-based board. Image by Yahya/ Wikipedia Commons

He said: “The board will embrace Luton’s history and heritage. The property sets will be themed in genres. From shopping to sport, hotels to leisure, charity to heritage - and more. There may even be a special hat set in recognition of Luton’s once thriving hat production.

“The tokens remain as the Monopoly original - for Luton that could mean arguments even before the game begins! That’s because the top hat will surely be a very popular choice amongst players and only one player can choose it.”

The Chance and Community Chest cards will also be Luton themed. This could include Watford replacing the infamous jail and a football contest in lieu of the original beauty contest card.

John added: “We have spent the summer studying Luton landmarks to check there are enough – more than 30 – to fill this Monopoly board and do it justice.

“We are absolutely sure we will be spoiled for choices putting this game together.”

Luton Council leader Hazel Simmons said the custom edition would help promote the town and shift its ‘unfair reputation’.

She said: “We are proud of our rich heritage, historical landmarks and our cultural diversity and it will be great to see familiar and iconic places and buildings showcased in the game, along with some of the newer developments like Hat Gardens.

“Luton suffers from an unfair reputation at times and in the same way Luton’s town’s success has helped shift that narrative and promote the many positives about our town, we are hopeful that the Luton version of Monopoly will do the same and encourage more people to come visit and see what we have to offer.”

To suggest Luton landmarks and cards to feature in the game, visit the Monopoly: Luton Edition page or email [email protected]. Submissions are open until midnight on August 17.