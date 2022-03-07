Luton prepares to celebrate St Patrick's Day

Get ready for the parade on Sunday

Luton's St Patrick's Festival is back with a vengeance this week.

The annual event was forced to take a two-year break during the pandemic, but the parade is back this Sunday, with something for everyone.

First held in Luton in 2000, the Festival is now a leading attraction in the Luton cultural calendar, bringing Irish music, dance and drama to the streets and entertainment venues of Luton.

It is the first parade since 2019

A spokesman for the event, organised by the Luton Irish Forum, said: "The parade, held on the Sunday, attracted thousands of spectators before Covid - and we want to make 2022 just as great! A choice of festival events showcase the very best of Irish music, song and dance with artists and groups, including national and international champions, from both sides of the Irish Sea."

The fun starts on Saturday (March 12), with St Patrick’s GAA Blitz from 1-3pm at St Joseph’s playing fields, Gardenia Avenue.

There is an afternoon of Gaelic Football featuring youth teams from St Dympna’s GFC Luton GAA and Luton GAA St Vincent’s GFC plus the women’s team Claddagh Gaels LGFC.

On Sunday (March 13), Sean O’Riada Mass takes place at 9:30am at Our Lady Help of Christians RC Church, Castle Street, with the traditional celebration of Mass, including hymns in Gaelic sung by Luton Irish Forum Choir.

Irish supporters will be out in force

St Patrick’s Parade at 12 noon leaves the Luton Irish Forum, along Hitchin Road, turning right onto Station Road, along Station Road to Mill Street, left onto Guildford Street and right onto Bridge Street. At the end of Bridge Street, the parade will turn left onto New Bedford Road, continue onto Manchester Street, into Upper George Street (where the floats will stop) and to finish on Market Hill at 12:45am.

There's an outdoor stage from 10.30am until 3.15pm on Market Hill with award-winning vocals, country singing and Irish Dancing and The Mall Indoor Stage is open from 10:30am-3:30pm with a showcase of Irish Dancing with amazing footwork and high leaps plus beautiful vocals and great music.

The Hat Factory hosts an after party from 3-8pm with traditional, Celtic, Folk- and Punk-Rock among the attractions.