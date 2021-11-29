Luton schoolchildren discover life before social media

Youngsters learn about life before live streaming

A new project which helps children unleash their creative side while understanding what life was like before live streaming, TikTok and Snapchat, has been brought to Luton for the first time.

Created by Bedfordshire dance agency BEEE Creative, the project, Museums in Motion, has resulted in the launch of a short film installation, produced by students from The Chalk Hills Academy.

Set within the cultural surroundings of Wardown House, the film is available to view for free at the Museum or online.

Partnering with The Culture Trust Luton, BEEE Creative worked with The Chalk Hills Academy to identify children, aged 11 to 13, who would benefit in the initiative which focuses on unpacking mobile technology.

Under the guidance of international award-winning agency, MakeAMPLIFY and BEEE Creative, over three days in October, the students took on the roles of dancers, directors, film makers and musicians in the creation of a film which explores the objects and technology that preceded the role of mobile phone apps and functions today.

Students learned how these apps can impact the way people live, behave, and move, while exploring life before people became consumed by a life dominated by the apps within a mobile phone.

Carrie Washington, owner of BEEE Creative, said: “The generation of people born into the age of mobile communication have no comprehension of life without live streaming, instant messaging and online gaming. The pressure to be ‘always on’ can often be intense and, through Museums in Motion, we wanted to create a project which enabled participants to not only explore technology, but to spark creativity and collaboration with peers.

Through The Culture Trust Luton and Wardown House Museum & Gallery, we have been able to bring this vision to life and the participants have benefited hugely from the experience. We are now delighted that their film can be viewed by members of the public.”