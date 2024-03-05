Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This address has been home to confectioners, greengrocers, and general stores since before the turn of the 20th century.

In 1961 it was taken over by local entrepreneur William Henry Adams, who previously worked as a clerk in an engineering company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Records show that he started trading on his own account in 1960 as a bread sales man.

W H Adams, greengrocer and fruiterer, in Crawley Road

The following year he took on this shop and also rented the unit on the opposite corner to “prevent competition”. There was another branch of W H Adams on West Street, Lilley.

Mr Adams died in 1979 aged 68, leaving behind a widow, seven children, and 17 grandchildren.

Today, 77 Crawley Road retains its original storefront, although the premises does not seem to be trading as a shop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, bread, confectionery and other provisions can still be purchased on Francis Street, just down the road at Lidl.

The bay-fronted homes shown in the image remain, although the block of garages seen here has now been demolished and replaced with a block of flats built in a style sympathetic to the surrounding homes.