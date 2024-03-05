Luton Yesteryear: Memories of a popular greengrocer and fruiterer
This address has been home to confectioners, greengrocers, and general stores since before the turn of the 20th century.
In 1961 it was taken over by local entrepreneur William Henry Adams, who previously worked as a clerk in an engineering company.
Records show that he started trading on his own account in 1960 as a bread sales man.
The following year he took on this shop and also rented the unit on the opposite corner to “prevent competition”. There was another branch of W H Adams on West Street, Lilley.
Mr Adams died in 1979 aged 68, leaving behind a widow, seven children, and 17 grandchildren.
Today, 77 Crawley Road retains its original storefront, although the premises does not seem to be trading as a shop.
However, bread, confectionery and other provisions can still be purchased on Francis Street, just down the road at Lidl.
The bay-fronted homes shown in the image remain, although the block of garages seen here has now been demolished and replaced with a block of flats built in a style sympathetic to the surrounding homes.