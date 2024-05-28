Luton Yesteryear: Outdoor concerts at Wardown Park
This image, taken in 1949, shows the Luton Girls’ Choir performing on a temporary stage in Wardown Park. By this time, the local vocal ensemble had gained national and international recognition, having performed in St Paul's Cathedral, at the 80th birthday celebrations of Queen Mary in 1947, and at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in 1948.
According to the specialist theatre industry newspaper, The Stage, around 2,300 people attended the concert shown here. The 14-week summer season of shows at the open-air theatre at Wardown attracted some 32,000 visitors in total. Other performers included the Luton Choral Society and the Donna Roma Ballet Company as well as ‘late evening dancing’ and a Saturday afternoon children’s ‘sing song club’, which drew an average weekly attendance of 800 little ones.
This summer, there is another great series of music events planned on the Wardown Park Bandstand. The programme kicks off with the Luton Music Mix Luton Youth Funk Orchestra and Rock Band on Sunday 2nd June and Luton Brass Band on Sunday 30th June. For more information visit www.luton.gov.uk/events.
Yesteryear by Carly Smith, Luton Heritage Forum