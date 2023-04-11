News you can trust since 1891
Make tracks to Luton Model Railway Club's popular exhibition

If you like trains, you should make tracks to Stopsley High School on Saturday, April 22 where Luton Model Railway Club is holding its 33rd exhibition.

By Steve Sims
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST

Twenty layouts will be on display at the school in St Thomas’ Road, Luton, including the ‘N’ layout of ‘Denthead’ (see photo) built by club member Bruce Souster, and the first showing of a new layout in ‘0’ gauge ‘Glass of Port’ built by club members.

In addition, there will be trade stands (including Squires Tools) and preservation societies’ sales stands.

Doors open at 10.30am and close at 5pm.

‘Denthead’‘Denthead’
‘Denthead’
Entrance fee is adults £8, children £4 and families £20. Refreshments available and free parking is available at the school.

