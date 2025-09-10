Memories of Vauxhall's factory floor and other heritage events to explore in Luton this weekend
Luton Made: Vauxhall is being held as part of this year’s Heritage Open Day celebrations, with Luton people invited to come along, explore the stories of its legacy in Luton and share your own to the project.
You’ll get the chance to view photographs and objects from Vauxhall’s past, hear stories and memories from former employees and vote on what you’d like to see in future exhibitions.
There will also be an interactive memory sharing table, inviting you to bring your own thoughts and objects to the discussion.
Whether you’re a former employee, have a family connection or are just interested in Luton’s industrial past, all are welcome.
The event runs from 12pm to 3pm on Sunday, September 14 at Wardown ParK Museum. No booking is needed – just turn up – and entry is free.
But if that’s not your thing, why not dive into the history of Luton’s other famous industry – hat making?
Join a special exhibition and talk from 5pm to 6pm on Friday, September 12 to learn more about the famous straw boater and industry that gave the Hatters their name, as well as seeing items taken from the old Luton hat factories.
It’ll take place at 65-67 Bute Street, and pre-booking isn’t required.
Places of worship will also be throwing open their doors for the Heritage Open Days.
On Saturday, September 13 you can visit St Charalambos Greek Orthodox Church on Lower Harpenden Road.
The Grade II listed former Anglican Church was built in 1841 and is now the only Greek Orthodox Church in Bedfordshire that owns its premises and has regular services.
Check out its stained glass windows, hand-painted icons and the original pews and lecterns.
It's open from noon to 6pm - and pre-booking is preferred before you visit with Fr David Somalis on 07392151668 or via email at [email protected]
You can also visit St Mary's Church - which has stood at the heart of the town for around 1,200 years (the present building for 900).
The church is Luton's only Grade I listed building, is regarded as one of the finer medieval churches in England, and has been described as Luton's Medieval Jewel.
You can wander the church, take a tour or climb the tour.
Tours will take in the main features including the tiny and rare Barnard Chantry.
The tour takes place at 11am on Saturday, September 13, and you can climb the tower at 12.30pm, 1.30pm or 3pm.
There's also a reflective service from 11.30pm on Wednesday, September 17 and a tour and talk on the legacy of the controversial Rev James O'Neill who was the vicar from 1862-95 - plus more chances to climb the tower.
You'll need to book online.
Other events include an open call for photography of Luton's architecture, and the chance to see artist Abu Yahya create a new series of large-scale calligraphy works.
Heritage Open Days is England's largest community-led festival of history and culture, involving thousands of local volunteers and organisations. Every year in September it offers people a chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences for free.
Heritage Open Days 2025 will run from September 12 to September 21. For a full a list events, plus further details, visit the Heritage Open Days website.