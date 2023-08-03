News you can trust since 1891
Multicultural celebration in Dunstable transports guests around the world

Community groups shared and showcased their knowledge and passion for different traditions
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read

A multicultural celebration brought Dunstable’s Priory Gardens to life at the weekend.

The event, organised and funded by Dunstable Town Council, celebrated cultural diversity and history from the prehistoric to the present.

The occasion also coincided with the Council for British Archaeology’s Festival of Archaeology and the Dunstable High Street Heritage Action Zone.

Guests were treated to a variety of cultural performances. Photo by John Chatterley.Guests were treated to a variety of cultural performances. Photo by John Chatterley.
Guests were treated to a variety of cultural performances. Photo by John Chatterley.
Visitors engaged with archaeology and history through time with interactive exhibits, captivating displays, and immersive experiences. There were cultural performances with traditional dances, music, and captivating storytelling to transport spectators on a global journey.

Deputy mayor Louise Riordan described it as an ‘educational and enlightening day’.

She added: “The rich history that Dunstable holds was encapsulated by local children and adults who painted a long canvas showing the different eras that make our town so interesting. Once again, thanks to all that attended, participated and organised the event. The community spirit was wonderful.’’

