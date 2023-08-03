Multicultural celebration in Dunstable transports guests around the world
A multicultural celebration brought Dunstable’s Priory Gardens to life at the weekend.
The event, organised and funded by Dunstable Town Council, celebrated cultural diversity and history from the prehistoric to the present.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The occasion also coincided with the Council for British Archaeology’s Festival of Archaeology and the Dunstable High Street Heritage Action Zone.
Visitors engaged with archaeology and history through time with interactive exhibits, captivating displays, and immersive experiences. There were cultural performances with traditional dances, music, and captivating storytelling to transport spectators on a global journey.
Deputy mayor Louise Riordan described it as an ‘educational and enlightening day’.
She added: “The rich history that Dunstable holds was encapsulated by local children and adults who painted a long canvas showing the different eras that make our town so interesting. Once again, thanks to all that attended, participated and organised the event. The community spirit was wonderful.’’