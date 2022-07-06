A newly restored war memorial honouring those who worked at the Vauxhall Motors Factory in Luton has been unveiled.

The memorial to those that died during the First and Second World Wars is located at the LU2ON development, which is built on the site of the former factory,

The memorial lists the names of 39 factory workers who were killed in a bombing raid on Friday, August 30 1940, and its recent refurbishments include a new landscape setting, complete with freshly planted trees and flowers, and a ramp to improve accessibility.

David Cook proudly shows Chairman of Strawberry Star, Santhosh Gowda, his grandfather’s name displayed on the memorial.

During World War II, the factory was often a target for enemy bombing due to its prominent role in the British war effort.

Councillor Sameera Saleem, Mayor of Luton, commented: “It was an honour to be here today to unveil the newly improved memorial for those Vauxhall workers who gave their lives in World War I and II.

"Vauxhall has been based in Luton for over 100 years, and while the company’s factory may have moved, it’s great to see the work Strawberry Star is doing to continue to honour its legacy as it breathes a new life into this site.”

Property company Strawberry Star has enhanced the memorial as part of the first phase of homes at the development.

Mayor of Luton, Councillor Sameera Saleem joined Santhosh Gowda, Chairman of Strawberry Star to cut a ceremonial ribbon marking the unveiling.

The unveiling event included speeches from Steven Beveridge, CEO of Strawberry Star, Mike Roberts former Chairman of the Vauxhall Pensioners’ Association, and ended with a prayer by Rev David Alexander, along with a ceremonial ribbon cutting from the Mayor of Luton, Councillor Sameera Saleem to symbolise the opening of the

memorial.

Santhosh Gowda, Chairman at Strawberry Star, said: “As our LU2ON development is built on the former Vauxhall Motors Factory it is important to us to continue to mark the company’s heritage. I’d like to thank everyone who joined us today for the unveiling of the restored memorial, which serves as a constant reminder of those

who fought and contributed to the war effort in World War I and II.”