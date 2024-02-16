Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was taken from the second-floor window of the reporter’s office of the Dunstable Borough Gazette when it was based on the corner of Albion Street.

Ashwell Morgan had a photo studio next door to the Gazette, in what later became the town’s Liberal Club and, until recently, a branch of Corals, the bookmakers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Morgan had decided that he did not want to work in his wealthy father’s mining company in Wales and instead came to Dunstable in around 1906 to run his own business.

An Empire Day procession in High Street North. Picture from the Trevor Hunt collection.

Over the years, there were at least four photographers based in the shop next to the Gazette, including Percy Turner, Herbert Strange and Albert Cooper. Their careers have been researched by postcard collector Trevor Hunt, who has written a series of articles about pioneering local photographers for the Dunstable Local History Society’s newsletters. The latest of these was distributed to members at the society’s February meeting. Digital versions of the newsletters can be read online on www.dunstablehistory.co.uk.

Mr Hunt has assembled a large and valuable collection of local postcards. The photo here, embossed on the front with Ashwell Morgan’s name, is very rare. It shows what is probably part of an Empire Day event in the times when schoolchildren were given a holiday each year on May 24 (Queen Victoria’s birthday) to celebrate Great Britain’s achievements.