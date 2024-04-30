Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Outside of the town centre, streets all over Luton became banqueting halls where, at flower-decked trestle tables, thousands of children were entertained. This photograph, taken from Mike Allen’s excellent book, World’s End, shows a local community partying in Chase Street.

The publication, which offers a colourful history of the New Town area of Luton, details how this corner of the town celebrated the affair: “The jubilation the night before VE Day was unrestrained, with dancing in the streets till the early hours. Flags and streamers were brought out of cupboards and strung across the streets; my mother and father hung a large Union Jack from their bedroom window, a flag that I still have. For days there were parties held in the open air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In Chase Street a piano was pushed into the street and a sing-song ensued. Baker Street also held a party for the children, with trestle tables borrowed from Bailey Hill Church, put up in the road with dustbins at either end to stop any traffic that might come that way. Sandwiches and cakes were there for all to enjoy. May Street, Cambridge Street and Dorset Street also had their celebrations. One resident of May Street hung up an effigy of Adolph Hitler and proceeded to shoot at it with a Webley air pistol, to the great delight of all.”

Chase Street, Luton, 8th of May 1945

Despite the raucous celebrations, it is reported that only 19 people were taken to hospital in the town during the festivities, and no one was seriously injured. Meanwhile, eight babies were born VE day in Luton, which was commemorated in the names of two. One, whose surname began with ‘E’ was christened Vivienne and the second was named Veronica Edith.