100 years of Barbers Lane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At home with George & Emma Felks

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbers Lane was originally a narrow muddy track leading from George Street to Seven acres Meadow (High Town formerly Donkey Hall).

History is scarce about this quaint "Dickensian" hub, choosing 200 years of research was difficult so I focused on the first 100 years starting in 1828 when Edmund Waller a member of the wealthy Waller family nearly drowned after being swept away down Barbers Lane during the horrific floods , luck on his side he was saved by grasping onto a wheelbarrow wedged in a doorway, pulling himself to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving to the 1840s, Barbers Lane appears absent on the census, however James Hawkes Landlord of the Cross Keys (George Street) and his sons William and Samuel both Carpenters retain a strong link with Barbers Lane for nearly 40 years.

George and Emma Felks 1900s Barbers Lane.

During the 1850s, inhabitants of the Lane complained to the Health Board regarding the filth dropped on the paths from peoples wheelbarrows emptying cell pits.

Sewer improvements were appended and a notice served on Mr John Waller Esq. recommending a connection to the newly laid sewer, rather than effluent flowing from his house in George Street directly into the River Lea. The use of Wheelbarrows were banned from Barbers Lane shortly after.

Following this, a public outcry ensued as to why Barbers Lane was favoured with a brick path surface,when St Annes Lane leading to the Parish Church remains "a disgraceful nobbily mess".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Waller Esq. died in 1859, Trustees of his Estate began selling huge portions of land surrounding Barbers Lane, 7 Acres Meadow was immediately sold, wealthy Hat Manufacturers and prospectors swiftly moved in buying all the remaining land for development.

By 1861 a total of 13 families were registered occupying Barbers Lane including Samuel Hawkes a Carpenter, Charles Underwood a Mason, James Smith a Tailor, William Roe a shoemaker plus George and Emma Felks with seven siblings had moved into No. 13. He was general labourer.

Around 1875 further auctions took place at the "Clock Tower Warehouse & Stables at Barbers Lane" built by John Waller Esq. However following the auctions the Clock Tower and Warehouse was demolished to make way for a New Post Office and the development of Cheapside.

No.s 1,3,5&7 Barbers Lane went under the hammer including a Carriage and Showroom factory occupied by a Mr King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towards the 1880s & 90s the Hat Industry had swamped the area, but George Felks and the Hawkes family were still squeezed among the towering factories overlooking the Lane. George & Emma had moved to No. 27 and William Hawkes, now at No.29 Barbers Lane. Also included was a lodger, my great grandfather Ernest Wing a carpenter by trade possibly employed by Mr Hawkes.

In 1901 Barbers Lane now reduced to three occupants, No.s 25,27,& 29, John and Jane Agar rented No.25 selling second hand goods. However in 1907 the shop was subjected to an illegal betting raid, John Agar denied the charges but was found guilty and fined £20 plus costs.

William Hawkes died in 1901 at No.29 Barbers Lane, George Felks died in 1909 at No. 27 Barbers Lane, and George's wife Emma Felks passed away in 1917 at her home. Their son William Felks was last family member to leave after 50 years living in Barbers Lane.