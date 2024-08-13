19 historic pictures of Luton to take you back in time - including a visit from the Queen and the Hatters in the 60s

We looked through the archives to find some historic gems of the town from the past century. In this piece you will see shots from Winston Churchill's visit, Eric Morecombe posing at the Kenny and factory workers steaming fresh hats.
Get scrolling and go back in time.
1. Boaters steaming away
Here we have a worker in a factory in Luton treating some Harrow boaters with steam Photo: Fox Photos
2. Electrolux factory
Two workers at the Electrolux factory were snapped making final adjustments to small refrigerators in 1932. Photo: Miller
3. Kings Cup Air Race
On September 3 1937, a row of Percival Gull aeroplanes took part in the Kings Cup Air Race at Luton. The race was first held in 1922, and is one of the most prestigious prizes of the British air racing season. Photo: William Vanderson
4. Racer
Pictured in 1936, this was one of the last Speedway Races at Luton's Greyhound Stadium in Skimpot Lane. The dog race track doubled as 311-yard speedway track used by Luton riders until 1937. Photo: brandstaetter images
