19 historic pictures of Luton to take you back in time - including a visit from the Queen and the Hatters in the 60s

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2024, 12:28 BST
Luton has changed a lot since these pictures were taken, but we are taking a look back at some old images from around the town

We looked through the archives to find some historic gems of the town from the past century. In this piece you will see shots from Winston Churchill's visit, Eric Morecombe posing at the Kenny and factory workers steaming fresh hats.

Get scrolling and go back in time.

Here we have a worker in a factory in Luton treating some Harrow boaters with steam

1. Boaters steaming away

Here we have a worker in a factory in Luton treating some Harrow boaters with steam Photo: Fox Photos

Two workers at the Electrolux factory were snapped making final adjustments to small refrigerators in 1932.

2. Electrolux factory

Two workers at the Electrolux factory were snapped making final adjustments to small refrigerators in 1932. Photo: Miller

On September 3 1937, a row of Percival Gull aeroplanes took part in the Kings Cup Air Race at Luton. The race was first held in 1922, and is one of the most prestigious prizes of the British air racing season.

3. Kings Cup Air Race

On September 3 1937, a row of Percival Gull aeroplanes took part in the Kings Cup Air Race at Luton. The race was first held in 1922, and is one of the most prestigious prizes of the British air racing season. Photo: William Vanderson

Pictured in 1936, this was one of the last Speedway Races at Luton's Greyhound Stadium in Skimpot Lane. The dog race track doubled as 311-yard speedway track used by Luton riders until 1937.

4. Racer

Pictured in 1936, this was one of the last Speedway Races at Luton's Greyhound Stadium in Skimpot Lane. The dog race track doubled as 311-yard speedway track used by Luton riders until 1937. Photo: brandstaetter images

