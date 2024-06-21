We searched through the archives to find some of the best pictures of Luton from years gone by. Picture: Getty ImagesWe searched through the archives to find some of the best pictures of Luton from years gone by. Picture: Getty Images
25 of the best historic pictures of Luton - including first Vauxhall cars, hat-making scenes and the new M1

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 21st Jun 2024, 13:57 BST
We have sourced some historic gems taken around Luton, taking us back to a simpler time when hat-making was thriving in the town

Sometimes it is hard to imagine a time when there wasn’t the M1, or Yorkshire Motorway as it was known then, but some of these pictures show the motorway being built, and how it looked going through Luton.

These images, from Getty, date back to the 1920s – when hat factories dominated the town. The first Vauxhall cars, a visit from Winston Churchill and the old Bute Hospital all feature in his retro roundup.

Get scrolling and go back in time.

April 1926: A worker tries on one of the Panama hats made at a Luton factory. A pile of them are waiting to be put on the bleaching racks behind her.

1. Worker in a Panama hat

April 1926: A worker tries on one of the Panama hats made at a Luton factory. A pile of them are waiting to be put on the bleaching racks behind her.Photo: Fox Photos

9th March 1948: Young members of the Luton Girls Choir at practice

2. Luton Girls Choir

9th March 1948: Young members of the Luton Girls Choir at practicePhoto: George Konig

1926: The trimming room in a milliners in Luton. At the time, there were only sixteen unemployed people in the town.

3. Hat trimming room

1926: The trimming room in a milliners in Luton. At the time, there were only sixteen unemployed people in the town.Photo: Topical Press Agency

August 1922: Luton Town Football Club goalkeeper, H Bailey, makes a catch during a training session.

4. H Bailey

August 1922: Luton Town Football Club goalkeeper, H Bailey, makes a catch during a training session.Photo: Topical Press Agency

