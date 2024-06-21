25 of the best historic pictures of Luton - including first Vauxhall cars, hat-making scenes and the new M1

Sometimes it is hard to imagine a time when there wasn’t the M1, or Yorkshire Motorway as it was known then, but some of these pictures show the motorway being built, and how it looked going through Luton.
These images, from Getty, date back to the 1920s – when hat factories dominated the town. The first Vauxhall cars, a visit from Winston Churchill and the old Bute Hospital all feature in his retro roundup.
Get scrolling and go back in time.
1. Worker in a Panama hat
April 1926: A worker tries on one of the Panama hats made at a Luton factory. A pile of them are waiting to be put on the bleaching racks behind her.Photo: Fox Photos
2. Luton Girls Choir
9th March 1948: Young members of the Luton Girls Choir at practicePhoto: George Konig
3. Hat trimming room
1926: The trimming room in a milliners in Luton. At the time, there were only sixteen unemployed people in the town.Photo: Topical Press Agency
4. H Bailey
August 1922: Luton Town Football Club goalkeeper, H Bailey, makes a catch during a training session.Photo: Topical Press Agency