Dunstable and District Local History Society hears story of the Cardington airship hangars

The R101 airship being tethered to its mast at Cardington in 1929

The story of the two giant airship sheds at Cardington was told to members of Dunstable and District Local History Society at their March meeting.

Alastair Lawson, chairman of the Airship Heritage Trust, described the creation of the Imperial Airship Scheme in 1924 which aimed to provide faster travel between the far-flung corners of the British Empire. Flights to Canada, Australia and India were among the intended destinations.

Two teams were set up, resulting in designs for the R100 and R101 airships.

Alastair screened photographs which illustrated the gigantic sizes of the aircraft, which were built in even-larger sheds or hangars. When the R101 was completed in 1929 around 300 people were needed to walk the airship, 777ft long, out of its shed. It was then tethered, floating in the air, to a mast before undertaking a series of test flights.

Alastair Lawson, chairman of the Airship Heritage Trust, during his talk at Dunstable.

The photographs included views of the lavish accommodation built for the airship’s passengers, comparable in many ways to today’s luxury liners. They had access to a viewing gallery when they had a good view on its trial flights of the land just 1,500 feet below.

A remarkable feature of Alastair’s presentation was that the Airship Heritage Trust has transformed some of the black-and-white photos into colour after researching the details of the original furnishings and fabrics.

The R101 flight in October 1930 ended in tragedy. After taking off from Cardington it flew into a severe storm over France and water penetrated the gas bags near the front of the airship. Its nose dipped down and as the crew tried to make an emergency landing the hydrogen gas caught fire. Nearly everyone on board was killed and the accident effectively ended the airship programme.

The sheds at Cardington were subsequently used to make thousands of barrage balloons during the Second World War. In more recent times, airships were again built there by Airship Industries and a film studio has also been created.

