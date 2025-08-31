Dunstable Yesteryear: A 1930s Austin in spectacular crash

A Scott's garage truck at the scene of this crash c1935.

A photo of a spectacular car crash near Dunstable attracted much interest in the town’s recent classic car rally, but details of the accident remain elusive.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

History Society members asked motor enthusiasts at the event to try to confirm the date of the picture but without success. It is recorded as March 1935 but it was not published in the Dunstable Borough Gazette around that time and it might have been taken a few years earlier.

The hills visible in the background seem similar to those on the approach to Ivinghoe Beacon, so the crash may have been on the Tring Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pick-up truck at the scene is from Scott’s Garage in Dunstable and the car has an Austin Six logo and an AA badge on its radiator. There are no number plates visible.

Scott’s Garage was a landmark business in High Street South, Dunstable, on the site opposite the Square now occupied by the new shops which today include Cash Converters.

Scott’s was founded by William Scott who came to Dunstable from Wiltshire in 1878 and set up business as the Traveller Cycle and Motor Works. As the garage prospered it became Scott’s and then Scott and Sons (or Scotts’) in the mid-30s as William’s sons, Ben and Albert Scott, joined their dad. The truck in the photo has a very significant apostrophe before the “s”.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.