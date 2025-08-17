Dunstable Yesteryear: A rare snapshot of Houghton Regis

A procession in Houghton Regis High Street.

The wooden signpost on the left of this photo is directing travellers towards Toddington, Ampthill and Bedford, which helps to confirm that the picture shows a scene in Houghton Regis High Street on the corner of Bedford Road.

There is now a busy roundabout at the junction, in front of the entrance to All Saints Church.

The photo is particularly fascinating because it shows buildings in the background which have long-since disappeared.

Today, the newly built Rossalyn House and All Saints View dominate the scene, which can be compared with our second photo, taken from the top of the church tower.Houghton Green is in the distance, on the left. The house with the four gables over its upper-floor windows is the identifiable landmark in both photos. On its left is the White House, which gave its name to today’s White House Close. The White House was where Charles Cooper, father of film star Gary Cooper, was born and where the village schoolteacher Laura Freeman lived for over 60 years.

View from Houghton Regis church tower.

The older photograph, taken when cameras had slow shutter speeds (which accounts for the blurring of some of the marching figures) seems to be of a funeral. There are men wearing Fire Brigade helmets marching in front of a horse-drawn hearse.

The snapshot belonged to Edward Parker, who waschauffeur to Colonel Sir Dealtry Part of Houghton Hall. The photo has been given to Dunstable Local History Society by Edward’s granddaughter, Mrs Hilary Witherall, of Dunstable Inner Wheel Club.

Edward worked for Sir Dealtry for most of his life and came with him to Houghton Regis when Sir Dealtry purchased Houghton Hall in 1913.

Dealtry Part, a member of a Scottish family, was commissioned into the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders in 1899. He retired from the army before the First World War but joined the Army Remount Service in 1915 and rose to the rank of Colonel. Edward served with Col Part as a batman.

Col Part was Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire from 1943 to 1957, when he was knighted. He found fame as a racehorse owner in 1938 when his horse Morse Code won the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.