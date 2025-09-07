Dunstable Yesteryear: Cyclists at the "Sarries"

The Saracen's Head, Dunstable, c1906,

Frederick Hatcher, proprietor in Edwardian times of the historic Saracen’s Head Hotel in High Street South, Dunstable, used this photo of cyclists outside his premises for an advertisement in 1906.

It was included in the Dunstable Year Book, produced by Miles Taylor at the Dunstable Gazette’s printing works in Albion Street, and headed “Where to stay in Dunstable”.

Mr Hatcher described his business as an old-established Motor and Cycle House, and proudly mentioned that his garage (telephone number Dunstable 039) included an Inspection Pit.

The Saracen’s Head, famously known as “the Sarries” during the lively music scene of the 1980s, has struggled in recent years but it reopened last weekend after extensive refurbishment. It had some unexpected publicity last week when flood water swept into the building just a few days before the reopening and a team headed by proprietors Miles Ellis and Rick Graveson had to deal with the damage.

The Saracen’s is comprised of three 16th century cottages, one of which became a pub in the 1700s. Over the years the cottages were merged into one and eventually the imposing facade of today’s Saracen’s Head was added. There was a disastrous fire in 1815 which destroyed much of the building.

An even older pub called The Saracen’s Head once stood nearer the crossroads, alongside the Church Walk alleyway. The name was transferred when that closed.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.