Dunstable Yesteryear: Miss Scott's flooding snapshot

Dunstable has always been prone to flooding. The town centre lies low in a gap in the Chiltern Hills and rainwater washes down the slopes into the high street.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It used to collect into ponds, one of which was almost opposite the Sugar Loaf and another was near the entrance to Priory Gardens. Drainage pipes alleviated the flooding after the ponds were filled-in but it still recurs, as illustrated by this photo of High Street South, with the Saracen’s Head hotel on the right. The Highways Agency recently built a storm-water reservoir underground, near the entrance to Friars Walk, but even that proved inadequate in the heavy rainfall earlier this year.

The photo here belonged to Miss Christina Scott, the formidable headmistress of Queen Eleanor’s School in Dunstable, who died on Monday last week aged 102. Some years ago, when she moved from her bungalow in Bull Pond Lane to a home in West Street, she allowed the News-Gazette to borrow the photo for its Yesteryear series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It shows on the left the famous garage owned by her father, Ben Scott, who was a popular Mayor of Dunstable. Miss Scott thought that the picture had been taken in 1937, when a storm that year was the worst she had ever experienced. But judging by the cars in the picture it probably dates from before 1930.

A flood in front of the old Scott's garage in High Street South, near today's Cash Convertors store.

Miss Scott had a fund of anecdotes about her childhood, living in the rooms above the garage entrance. She used to play in the large garden of The Retreat (the two-storey building alongside the Saracen’s Head) which was the home and business of the antique dealer Harry Rixson. The garden had fruit trees and numerous stone statues.

The small garden at the back of the Scott’s home has a high wall which Miss Scott would climb to have a view of the Priory House gardens, then very private and secluded. These were owned by the hat manufacturer Mr Munt whose wife, in fine weather, would take her daily airing, walking slowly down between the beautifully manicured flower beds. Miss Scott never forgot being scolded for the impropriety of looking down at their neighbour.

The Fowler grocery shop, which stood next to what are now the gates to Priory Gardens, was demolished when the Scott garage expanded. Miss Scott remembered that its roof tiles were re-used by the auctioneer Charles Allcorn when he built a new house for himself in West Street. This is now the Tudor House care home where, ironically, Miss Scott lived in her final years.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.