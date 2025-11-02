Dunstable Yesteryear - Steaming over the bridge

A steam locomotive on the bridge in High Street North, Dunstable.

A double-dose of nostalgia is provided by this photo of High Street North, Dunstable. It shows not only the old railway bridge, demolished in 1959, but also an vintage steam locomotive heading in the direction of Leighton Buzzard.

The engine might have been shunting wagons into the goods yard at Dunstable North station but it could have been travelling toward the level crossing at Brewers Hill Road on its way to Stanbridgeford station.

The route of the old railway is now an attractive pathway alongside the remains of what were once substantial lime kilns. The railway track had quite a steep slope at Sewell which, on the way back to Dunstable, provided a test of the skills of the engine driver and his fireman.

When the bridge was built it enabled the railway line from Leighton to link with a new line heading towards Luton. The problem of keeping the lines level was solved by lowering the road under the bridge. Today, there’s a puzzling dip in the road providing a hint of what went before.

Bill Simpson, in his 1998 book about the railway, titled The Dunstable Branch, identifies the locomotive in the photo as an N7 0-6-2T – a class of robust steam engine designed in 1915 and continuing in service until 1962. The cars going under the bridge are a Ford Prefect and a Sunbeam Talbot.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.