Dunstable Yesteryear: Street parties and bonfires celebrated Victory in Europe

Will there be street parties throughout Dunstable when the 80th anniversary of VE Day is celebrated nationwide between May 3 and May 11?

Dunstable Town Council is certainly hoping so, with grants available and a reminder that applications for street closures need to be made to Central Beds Council before Friday, April 25.

The Dunstable Borough Gazette in 1945 reported on numerous parties in the town after the announcement of Victory in Europe on May 8 1945. There were impromptu concerts, games and dancing, plus open-air banquets which, in the days of food rationing, were something to marvel at. The climax to almost every party was the lighting of a street bonfire – an event unlikely to be welcomed in 2025!

Two hundred children were entertained to tea on a field behind the Northfields housing estate where the laden tables were appropriately arranged in a V for Victory formation, as seen in our photo.

At West Street, tables decorated with peonies were laid out under the chestnut trees where the children from West Street, Meadway and Cross Street were entertained after tea by a Punch and Judy show.

Pony rides were a feature in High Street North where 60 children were entertained.

Children at the Union Street party also received a sixpenny savings stamp, while each baby under the age of two was provided with two shillings.

A large Victory cake, complete with icing, graced the table at the Hambling Place party, where children each received a gift of two shillings.

The Church Passage party was “a riot of fun and laughter”, where a group of RAF men contributed to the jollifications. Fathers provided a comedy show at the Princes Street and West Parade party.

There were street parties in Edward Street, Victoria Street and Gardner's Close, and at the Westfield Road party the broiling sun brought sunshades into prominence..

Mr Bryant, of the Spread Eagle pub, Beale Street, organised a Beauty Queen and Pin-Up Boy contest, followed by a conjuring and juggling display by Cpl D A Wood and Sgt D F Gilbert of the RAF, who then spent an afternoon touring parties in the town.

There was a film show at the roller skating rink where the Misses D and E White, at the piano and piano accordion, led community singing for children from the London Road area.

Community singing and games played a prominent part at Stipers Hill, where 100 children sat down for tea at 12 beautifully decorated tables.

There was a wheelbarrow race at Upper Benning Avenue where the children’s tea included such delicacies as red salmon.

Ice cream was included in the tea at George Street and Ashton Road where each child was given two 1945 sixpences.

The event for St Mary’s Street included sports on Bennett’s Rec.

A Victory Tea in Burr Street school’s hall was organised by Dunstable Girls Club.

Two well-known Dunstablians, Mr E E Aldous and Mr Gay Wilson, spent hours dressed in fancy costumes touring the streets specially to give the youngsters something extra by way of comedy entertainment.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.