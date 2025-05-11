Dunstable Yesteryear: The Green Man's connection with Australia

The Green Man at Chalk Hill, Dunstable, now extended into a pub-restaurant and renamed The White Lion, has an unlikely connection with the remote township of Murwillumbah in Australia.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early 1900s the landlord at the Green Man (seen in its old and new guises in our photo montage) was Arthur Thomas Reeve. He took the major decision in 1910 to begin a new life as a farmer in Australia.

He and his family posed for their photo before embarking from London aboard the steamship “Salamis”. They arrived in Sydney on October 1 1910 and found work on dairy farms in northern New South Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur, seen standing at the back of the picture, successfully applied in 1913 to farm a considerable area of bushland owned by the Crown at Commissioners Creek near Murwillumbah in New South Wales. It took years to establish the property, with Arthur’s sons helping to fell trees and clear the land. They were pioneers of Commissioners Creek and Doon Doon, nearby, where they also bought land.

The Green Man, then and now, and the Reeve family off to Australia.

With Arthur in the photo are his wife Sarah and their children Arthur, Francis, Dorothy and Stanley. The picture belongs to Janice Kelly, daughter of Francis who left farming to serve in the army in the Second World War.

Arthur died in 1943 aged 74 and Sarah died in 1951 aged 82.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society