Dunstable Yesteryear: The Green Man's connection with Australia
In the early 1900s the landlord at the Green Man (seen in its old and new guises in our photo montage) was Arthur Thomas Reeve. He took the major decision in 1910 to begin a new life as a farmer in Australia.
He and his family posed for their photo before embarking from London aboard the steamship “Salamis”. They arrived in Sydney on October 1 1910 and found work on dairy farms in northern New South Wales.
Arthur, seen standing at the back of the picture, successfully applied in 1913 to farm a considerable area of bushland owned by the Crown at Commissioners Creek near Murwillumbah in New South Wales. It took years to establish the property, with Arthur’s sons helping to fell trees and clear the land. They were pioneers of Commissioners Creek and Doon Doon, nearby, where they also bought land.
With Arthur in the photo are his wife Sarah and their children Arthur, Francis, Dorothy and Stanley. The picture belongs to Janice Kelly, daughter of Francis who left farming to serve in the army in the Second World War.
Arthur died in 1943 aged 74 and Sarah died in 1951 aged 82.
Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society