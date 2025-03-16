Dunstable Yesteryear: The home-made street light at Friars Walk

Many older Dunstable residents will remember the long trackway, shown in the black-and-white photo, which led from Friars Walk to a bungalow called The Chestnuts.

This was the home of William and Ethel Cook whose large garden was a venue for many local events including regular bonfire parties on firework nights.

William had seen a prototype of the self-assembly bungalow, called a “Hurlingham”, at the Ideal Home Exhibition in 1932. He erected it on a meadow which he had acquired, and named his family’s new home after three horse-chestnut trees which were at the centre of his land.

In more recent years the bungalow was the home of William and Ethel’s son-in-law and daughter, Arthur and Elsie Buck, who continued to host many local events.

Side by side, two views of what was once the trackway leading to the Chestnuts.

William Cook, born in 1884, was an engineer and inventor who was a pioneering motorist in the early years of the motorcar and became one of Vauxhall’s key employees. The Chestnuts was filled with his innovations and was probably the first home in Dunstable to have electric lights, powered by a generator housed in a shed in the garden. A probable example of William’s work is the “street light” dangling from the branch of a tree, seen in the black-and-white photo.

Much has now changed in the area, and The Chestnuts has been replaced by modern housing. But a recognisable point to identify the location of what was once the entrance to the trackway from Friars Walk (now the entrance to a private garage) is the house with the tall chimneys on the other side of the road. Our colour photo was taken last week looking towards Friars Walk from almost the same location, with the spire of the Methodist Church just visible in the background.

The older photo belongs to Mrs Liz Bentley, Thomas’s grand-daughter, whose article about his remarkable life can be read on page 463 in the newsletters section of www.dunstablehistory.co.uk.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.