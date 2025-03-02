Dunstable Yesteryear - Westfield Road shopping parade near completion
The newsagent’s shop had just opened and there were sweets and comics inside which might have been the attraction for these children, doubtless from the nearby Beecroft School.
Westfield News and Post Office is still on the corner site today, but the shopping parade has been transformed by the addition of an attractive colonnade along its frontage, as shown in the inset colour picture taken last week.
Beecroft primary school opened in 1952 and a strip of land alongside its playing field was later used for the Beecroft Community Centre and Westfield Nursery School. St Fremund’s Church was built opposite the shops in 1968.
The date when the photograph was taken has not been recorded, but other slightly earlier negatives in Dunstable Gazette files are of events in 1967. The main poster outside the newsagent’s shop carries the Daily Mirror slogan “If We Think It, We Print It”, which was a main theme of the paper’s advertising from the late 1960s to the early 1970s.
Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.