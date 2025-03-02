Dunstable Yesteryear - Westfield Road shopping parade near completion

Work on building the new Westfield Road shops in Dunstable was nearing completion when a Dunstable Gazette photographer pictured the scene.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newsagent’s shop had just opened and there were sweets and comics inside which might have been the attraction for these children, doubtless from the nearby Beecroft School.

Westfield News and Post Office is still on the corner site today, but the shopping parade has been transformed by the addition of an attractive colonnade along its frontage, as shown in the inset colour picture taken last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beecroft primary school opened in 1952 and a strip of land alongside its playing field was later used for the Beecroft Community Centre and Westfield Nursery School. St Fremund’s Church was built opposite the shops in 1968.

Westfield Road shops in 1967/68.

The date when the photograph was taken has not been recorded, but other slightly earlier negatives in Dunstable Gazette files are of events in 1967. The main poster outside the newsagent’s shop carries the Daily Mirror slogan “If We Think It, We Print It”, which was a main theme of the paper’s advertising from the late 1960s to the early 1970s.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.