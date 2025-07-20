Dunstable Yesteryear: Where Mr Brown once lived

The lawn behind Grove House, Dunstable, was the venue on Saturday for the town’s annual Party In The Park event.

But here is a more-sedate view of the area painted by Thomas Fisher in about 1820. The building, now the offices of Dunstable Council, was described on the painting as “Mr Brown’s house” and is still readily recognisable.

William Brown had inherited a hat factory in Dunstable from his father, Mark Brown, and made a fortune (£10,000 in one year) by using a new method of producing hats using split straw.

By 1813 he was rich enough to buy Grove House, which was a former coaching inn called the Duke of Bedford’s Arms and had been converted into a mansion. Mr Brown also obtained the 114-acre Park Farm alongside.

"Mr Brown's House", c1820.

He moved from Grove House to live in a large Gothic-styled house called The Lawn (now demolished) which he had erected next door. He remained there until his death in 1846.

He divided his previous home into two separate establishments called The Beeches and Grove House, which were let to a series of tenants. They were later combined into one house again by industrialist Arthur Bagshawe.

Mr Brown presided over the formation of the Dunstable Gas and Water Company in 1836. Its first gas works was built on land he owned called Dog Kennel Close, next to Grove House. When the gas works moved, the land was used to build Dunstable Grammar School.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.