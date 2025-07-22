Luton History: A Higgins legacy to Professional Footballer at the "Horse and Jockey Inn".

Local historian Jackie Gunn is on a mission to share stories of Luton’s yesteryear. Join her to revisit the past as she researches the town’s buried secrets…

The empty 18th Century farmhouse stood on the edge of Luton. The former tenant Edward Smith had passed away.

John Higgins, a businessman from Flamstead, acquired the property around 1834, planning to convert the premises to a Coaching Inn.

At the rear of the property lay ample land stretching down to the River Lea, including additional stabling for several horses. The Inn was to be called The Horse and Groom.

Retired Footballer Billy Sneddon at the Britannia Public House ( right) .

John Higgins, bordering his 60th year, wanted a secure home and income for his wife Sarah, plus a prosperous inheritance for his siblings.

However, in 1836, a fatal coach crash occurred along the St Albans to Luton Road. John Higgins, a passenger, survived the accident but died of his injuries the following day.

The 1841 Census lists Sarah, a Widow, Lady Innkeeper, Horse and Groom – George Street, later changed to the Horse & Jockey.

The Higgins family link to the Horse and Jockey continued for over 60 years; the Licence passed on through generations finally ended in 1896.

Horse & Jockey Inn, artist E.K Higgins (1889)

It was a challenge untangling the family tree – the 1851 Census reveals Sarah Higgins (the mother) had died in 1847.

Ann Burdick née Higgins held the reins until the Licence was transferred to Joseph Higgins in 1854.

Joseph's stay was short-lived; he was offered a Landlord's position at the Jolly Toper in Stopsley village.

John Hoar and his wife Martha née Higgins acquired the Pub in the late 1850s. John was a troublesome individual; he was permanently drunk and abusive towards the customers. Following Martha's death in 1868, he just could not cope - at the age of seventy he was brought before the Magistrate accused of assaulting a customer. He was Fined and banned from his own Bar.

His son Richard Hoar and wife Emily took control of the business, but again tragedy struck with Richard's early death leaving Emily a Widow Inn keeper.

Following Emily’s exit, Ann Bowler née Higgins, a Widow, takes over the business. She desperately tried to improve the Horse & Jockey’s reputation; however, Ann was Prosecuted for selling alcohol to inebriated customers, a claim she vigorously denied.

Ann Bowler’s death in 1896 brought to an end the Higgins legacy associated with the Old Horse & Jockey. The ancient farmhouse along with its twisted history was reduced to rubble that year.

Stuart Smith’s wonderful book Pubs and Pints quotes Old Lutonian George Sibley climbed the scaffolding supporting the newly erected Horse & Jockey pub during Mafeking celebrations in 1896.

Built on the original site, Mr Sibley’s new establishment advertised 2 Billiard tables, stabling for 50 horses and Garaging for 40 motors.

Before the First World War, Road Motors Ltd operated a Private Motor Vehicle Hire business and regular bus service from the Horse & Jockey yard.

Three more Landlords followed Mr Sibley – James Conn listed in 1921, Herbert Day in 1939, and finally in 1957 professional footballer Billy Sneddon and his wife Madge.

The Horse & Jockey ceased trading in 1960, the licence transferred to the new Britannia Public House – Biscot Road Luton, along with Licensees Mr & Mrs Bill Sneddon.

In 1980, after 20 successful years behind the bar at the Britannia, Bill and Madge Sneddon retired.

The abandoned Horse & Jockey was converted to a shop trading as Chelsea Girl Boutique.

In 1976, the buildings in Manchester Street were demolished in preparation for the Arndale Centre.