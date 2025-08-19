Luton History: Farley Pond, history, tragedy and at last tranquil

Local historian Jackie Gunn is on a mission to share stories of Luton's yesteryear. Join her to revisit the past as she researches the town's buried secrets…

The Ancient Farley Pond, quoted as part of the Manor of Farley in 1291.

A tranquil, unspoilt place where nature thrived and village folk respected the importance of its existence.

By the 1600s, George Rotherham was Master of the Manor, succeeded by his sons. It was eventually transferred to the Marquis of Bute, who sold the land to John Crawley in 1738.

Farley Pond Luton 1954. Ald. Mr H .C. Janes gift to Luton.

Fast forward to 1858, a Surveyor for Mr. John Sambrook Crawley reported that Farley Pond was dangerous and advised a perimeter fence should be erected. Mr Crawley said he was willing to have the pond filled in; however, an agreement for a brick wall to be built around the pond was accepted - The Ancient Pond was saved.

The pond has a history of both tragic events combined with ancient archaeological discoveries. Sadly, due to numerous suicides relating to the pond, it was known as "Suicide Pond"; however, there were others who met their saviours when attempting to "end it all".

Described as a weak young woman, she was saved by a passing motorist when they heard her screams. They found the lady clinging to a tree, soaking wet. The poor victim said, "She had changed her mind and was sorry to cause such worry."

Another incident involved an elderly gent who, when out walking, decided to sit by the pond. A lady passing noticed something odd about the man; next, he fell sideways and rolled into the pond. She quickly alerted the Police, who dragged him out of the water. They noticed a name pinned to his clothing.

Farley Pond , August 2025

On questioning him later, he said he suffered from fits, so in the event of something happening to him, his rescuers would be able to identify him.

In 1895, an elderly man reported seeing a young lad jump off the wall into the pond and disappear. Rumors spread about the town, and crowds gathered, curious to find out who the victim could be. Police searched and dragged the pond for over two hours and found nothing.

The elderly gent admitted later that his eyesight was failing and "maybe he mistook the situation and the lad had jumped into the lane instead".

In 1951, Mr Wilson, while out walking, spotted what he thought was a safe jutting above the water. Later, Police dragged two cast iron safes from the pond that were connected to a robbery in Harpenden.

Mr Ackroyd, a baker in Harpenden, was grateful that his personnel documents and ledgers were retrieved that were thrown and left floating on the water. Luckily, there was no cash in the safes.It was 1953, Farley Pond was described as a dirty stretch of muddy water and an unofficial dumping ground for old bikes, boots, and stolen baggage, etc.

Weeds and thick green scum had formed, and the neglected trees and bushes had overgrown as nature willed.

In 1954, Mayor Ald. H.C. Janes announced a transformation of Farley Pond into a "Garden of beauty"; it was to be his gift to the town.

Gone were the unsightly weeds and bushes, the water completely cleaned and replenished. It also included the introduction of ducks and swans.

40 years later, volunteers came forward to clean out the pond, this time introducing some fish, with plans to plant a reed bed and bullrushes to give a more natural and attractive appearance.17th August 2025, I visited Farley Pond. I stood there locked in a Time Warp back in 1291. I was in that unspoilt tranquil place - No fish, swans, or ducks. The Pond remains peaceful... for the moment!