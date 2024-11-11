Luton History: The Mystery tunnel to nowhere!

Local historian Jackie Gunn is on a mission to share stories of Luton's yesteryear. Join her to revisit the past as she researches the town's buried secrets…

"Whitehill" - A beautiful Mansion in a wooded hillock overlooking London Road, described as a fine example of 19th Century design, it's believed to be the last house of its type in Luton used as a private family home.

The property was designed by architect T.C. Sorby for Timber Merchant Richard Brown and his wife Mary.

Unfortunately Richard Brown died shortly after moving into the house, his wife Mary sold Whitehill in 1894 to the prominent Hat Manufacturer Henry Durler.

Henry Durler born in Switzerland , a Straw Plait Merchant was also Director of La Portes, Luton Laundry and Chairman of the Luton Water Company.

The house featured 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms on the first floor, above was the housekeeper's room and staff quarters, which later was converted to self- contained accommodation.

In the grounds stood the 3 bedroomed coach house, - the Mansion itself ,hidden amongst the 6 acres of landscaped Gardens.

Henry and his wife Pauline both died in 1924 passing the property onto their son Robert Durler and wife Nora.

Nora Durler was awarded the O.B:E for her staunch work supporting the Wardown Military Hospital during the 1st War, she was also a Magistrate and served the Red Cross for 30 years.

It was in 1957 Mr Robert Durler noticed part of the driveway near the front door had sunk about 18 inches, looking closer a further 5 feet of his garden and driveway had also subsided- very worried he called in Mr Garrett the builders from Cowper Street to take a look.

Rumours spread at one time said the land was supposed to have been linked to the gardens of a Monastery Hospital run by the "Monks of Santingfield" on Farley Hill,- was this a possible bolt hole connected to the Monastery ?.

The builders starting digging and about 2 feet down they hit the roots of a nearby tree, underneath was a huge hole dropping about 15 feet,- taking a closer look , Mr Garrett lowered himself down eventually reaching the floor he found himself entombed in a tunnel at least 6 feet high, both ends were sealed due to soil erosion occurring over the years.

Mr Garret described the tunnel as " Hand carved out of chalk" but with no distinctive markings, the shape was perfectly symmetrical.

The neighbours property which ran behind "Whitehill" had matching peculiar dips on their lawns - following the trail there was a definite trend towards Farley Hill.

Sadly without realising the historical importance of the tunnel at the time Robert instructed Mr Garrett to fill it in, however a few months later the ground started to sink again.

Mr C. E. Freeman , curator of Luton's Museum was contacted, a man of intense knowledge of local history said - " In his professional opinion , there was no need for a bolt hole for the Monks of Santingfield , they were protected by Royal Charter, and the distance away from the hospital was questionable".

From information given Mr Freeman's conclusion was the tunnel was built much later, possibly 17th or 18th Century, but that is just "guesswork" he says, I'm afraid, it's another mysterious puzzle linked to the past that has appeared and disappeared without proving a thing because the evidence has now been destroyed by "filling the hole in ".