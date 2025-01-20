Luton Nurses & Submarine Sailors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

During the Second World War, nurses working at the then modern Luton & Dunstable Hospital decided to help the war effort by ‘adopting’ Royal Navy submarine, HMS Undaunted.

Letters and gifts were exchanged, and friendships blossomed. However, in May 1941 the vessel was reported missing. It has since been speculated that the sub was either lost on mines close to Malta or sunk by the Italian torpedo boat Pegaso, which had sailed from Tripoli on the 12th of the month.

Upset, but keen to continue doing their bit to help ‘win the war’, the nurses soon found a new sub to sponsor: HMS Unbending. Unbending served in the Royal Navy's Tenth Flotilla under the command of Lieutenant E T Stanley. The ship spent most of her wartime career in the Mediterranean, where she sank the Italian merchant ships Alga, Citta di Bergamo, Cosenza and Beppe, the Italian auxiliary minelayer Eritrea and the Italian destroyer Giovanni da Verrazzano. She also sank the Italian ship Lupa II with gunfire.

During this action, the crew exchanged post and presents with the Luton nurses - and this time around, the hospital staff had the pleasure of eventually meeting their military men in person.

Luton Nursing Staff and crew from the submarine HMS Unbending, July 1945

This photo was taken in 1945, when seven crew members spent 48 hours’ leave in Luton following VE Day. A dance was held, and nurses were said to be delighted to spend time with their long-distance penfriends in real life. On their departure, the sailors presented the nursing staff with a silver fruit basket and a handmade Jolly Roger, which was always flown from the periscope of HMS Unbending on entering harbour after making a kill.

In the wonderful book, Hospitals in Luton and Dunstable, an Illustrated History, author Margaret M Currie details how, for many years, the novel relationship between the nurses of the Luton & Dunstable Hospital and the crew of HMS Unbending was remembered thanks to a replica of the submarine’s crest, which hung over the fireplace in the sitting room of the hospital’s nurses’ living quarters.

In 1986, over 40-years after this seemingly happy meet-up, an article in the Luton News appealed for nurses and sailors who were part of this celebration to make contact.

In the piece, Mr Tony Shacklock, secretary of the Beds and Herts Submarine Old Comrades’ Association, revealed how he was trying to arrange a reunion. He was doing this in conjunction with an unnamed former nursing sister who featured in the original photograph.

Unfortunately, we don’t know if this reunion ever took place.