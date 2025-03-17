Luton Yesteryear: Bertha Ayres - Heart of the Community

This image, taken from Mike Allen’s wonderful book, World’s End, shows Bertha Ayres outside of her general store on the corner of May Street and Baker Street. It was likely snapped in the late 1920s or 1930s.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Widowed in 1926, Bertha was in her 40s and a single mother to three children when she took on the responsibility of running her own business. Here she stands proudly with her name above the door, surrounded by adverts for tea, chocolate and tobacco.

The publication, which offers a colourful history of this particular area of Luton, details how Mrs Ayres’ twin daughters, Phyllis and Mary, went on to manage a successful and longstanding hairdressers in a small building behind the corner shop at 53a and 53b Baker Street. The salon was frequented by local women from around 1935 until at least the 1990s. Born in 1913, the girls would have only been in their early 20s when they established the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writer Mike Allen observes that, “When you look at the rows of terraced houses in working-class areas, it does seem that there was hardly a corner house: they were all shops”. This, he noted, “added to the bustle and activity and made for an atmosphere of friendliness and community”. Bertha Ayres and her daughters were at the heart of this community for decades, serving the people of South Luton for almost 100 years.

B Ayres, 53 Baker Street, Luton

Mary married local man John Mead in her twenties and together they went on to have three sons. Phyllis married Herbert Raymond Nicoll, who was born in Angus, Scotland, in 1967 when they were both in their 50s. Bertha died in 1976 aged 95. Together, the sisters continued to run the salon into their twilight years. Mary sadly died in 1990 after she was hit by a speeding car outside of her home in Cutenhoe Road. The 77-year-old was returning from work at the Baker Street salon when the tragedy happened.

In 1991, Phyllis won a Luton News ‘Good Deed of the Week Award’ for her work in the community, both as a hairdresser, and as longstanding head of the St Paul's Players theatre group, which raised hundreds of pounds for local charities.

Phillis died in Luton in 2009, and her family’s former corner shop and hair salon are now used as homes. However, New Town still has more than its fair share of convenience stores today, which continue to add vibrancy and personality to this dynamic community.