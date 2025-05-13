Luton Yesteryear: Dorset Street's VE Day party

This rarely seen photograph, taken from author Mike Allen’s personal collection, shows residents of the now demolished Dorset Street in the Park Town area of Luton enjoying festivities to mark VE Day, 80 years ago.

It shows ordinary people who lived through an extraordinary time - and were lucky enough to see the end of the war, and the uncertainly and devastation it brought to Luton and its residents.

The 1939 Register – a record of the civilian population in England and Wales during this period - offers a glimpse into the lives of the community of Dorset Street over the time. Of 43 households on the road, no fewer than 26 individuals were employed in the hat industry. Many were also involved in the brewery and motor trades. Other professions listed include a Night Watchman of the Cocoa Works, a Café Manageress, and a Laundry Attendant at the Public Baths. This photo shows some of the town’s then youngest residents, babies born during a period of conflict. The oldest recorded resident of Dorset Street in 1945 was Rose Day, who was 84 at the end of WWII. She died in 1954 aged 93.

In his book, World’s End, Mike Allen reflects on his memories of this time of celebration locally, “Flags and streamers were brought out of cupboards and strung across the streets; my mother and father hung a large Union Jack from their bedroom window, a flag that I still have. For days there were Parties held in the open air. In Chase Street a piano was pushed into the street and a sing-song ensued. Baker Street also held a party for the children, with trestle tables borrowed from Bailey Hill Church, put up in the road with dustbins at either end to stop any traffic that might come that way. Sandwiches and cakes were there for all to enjoy. May Street, Cambridge Street and Dorset Street also had their celebrations. One resident of May Street hung up an effigy of Adolph Hitler and proceeded to shoot at it with a Webley air pistol, to the great delight of all”.

Indeed, in the volume Luton at War, published by the Luton News in 1947, we hear how lavish and vigorous celebrations were prevalent across Luton on that day, with music and dancing in the streets against a backdrop of bright bonfires and electric light displays which would not be possible in wartime. The book notes that “The gayly decorated streets presented a scene unparalleled in the history of the town”.

Eighty years on from this momentous day, many of the people photographed here are no longer with us. However, me must not forget or underestimate the huge sense of relief these people must have felt stepping into a period of peacetime, and the hope and opportunities that a Victory in Europe offered Luton’s everyday citizens.